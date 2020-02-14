Twelve-year-old Limpopo boy allegedly stabbed to death by older brother

A 20-year-old has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his 12-year-old brother to death at their home in the Ga-Matlou village outside Mokopane on Wednesday night.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, it is alleged that a scuffle over a house key ensued between the two and the suspect allegedly stabbed his younger brother, killing him instantly.

He then handed himself over to the police.

The police visited the scene and found the body of the boy covered in blood.

The deceased was a Grade 7 learner at Sebiloane Primary School.

The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, was “deeply saddened by a horrific incident”.

Ledwaba has strongly condemned this incident and has called on all community members “desist from all forms of violent and tendencies”.

The suspect is expected to appear in Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a charge of murder.

