Stolen bakkie leads to arrest of cash-in-transit robbery suspects

A bakkie that was used as a getaway vehicle following a cash-in-transit robbery in June last year has linked five accused to robberies committed in KwaZulu-Natal last year.

Bheki Godfrey Sifiso Ndlovu, 42; Zenzele Gumede, 37; Bongani Madlala, 47; Mpumelelo Ntshangashe, 46; and Zwanani Goodman Cele, 31, appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court on Monday after they were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, Tactical Response Team and Dog Unit on charges of armed robbery which took place in the Southport area last year.

According to Hawks spokesperson Andrea Naicker, towards the end of August last year, the dockets were transferred to the Hawks for further investigation and, during intensive investigation, the accused were linked to the crimes and arrested on charges of armed robbery.

“The accused had been in custody following their arrest for a cash-in-transit case and the possession of unlicensed firearms. The [owner] of a [stolen] bakkie, which was taken in June 2019, identified them upon their recent court appearance,” Naicker said.

The case has been remanded to March 26 in the Pietermaritzburg High Court for a pre-trial conference where the accused will face charges of cash-in-transit robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and armed robbery.

