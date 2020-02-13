Body found burnt beyond recognition in Stellenbosch drain

Crime 13.2.2020 05:02 pm

News24 Wire
The corpse is thought to be the remains of a young woman, but this has not been officially confirmed.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the identity of a person found dead in a drain in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, Western Cape police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the body was discovered by a passer-by on Tuesday afternoon in Luyolo Street, Thubelitsha.

“When SAPS members arrived on the scene, they found the body of a person burned beyond recognition,” he said.

“A post-mortem will be conducted to determine race, gender and cause of death.”

A murder case is under investigation.

News24 understands that the corpse is thought to be the remains of a young woman, but this has not been officially confirmed.

According to IOL, the person who found the body had been on his way to relieve himself in the bushes near the Azania informal settlement.

Community leader Zola Ndalasi told the publication that no one had reported a missing child in the area.

The discovery has led to fear and panic among locals who don’t have toilets, as it was not known if the person was killed while on their way to relieve him or herself, or if the body had been dumped there.

