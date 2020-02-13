Man who allegedly killed Western Cape librarian arrested after hiding in forest

Western Cape police have tracked down and arrested a man who allegedly killed 22-year-old librarian Clodine Nuys outside Groot Brak River before fleeing the scene.

Nuys’ body was found tied up in Jonkersberg on Tuesday evening after she went missing earlier in the day.

She had left for her job at the Jonkersberg library around 7am but never arrived home in the afternoon.

Captain Malcolm Pojie said search party members found her lifeless body at the back of the local crèche, with her hands and feet tied with tape and a cable tie around the neck.

Her cellphone and the keys to the library were reported to be missing.

On Wednesday, when investigators were led to a house in the same village where a possible suspect lived, he fled the area and disappeared, Pojie said.

Following a massive manhunt, the 24-year-old man was “found in dense forest in Jonkersberg, where he hid”.

Pojie said the man would be detained at Groot Brak River police station until his appearance on a murder charge in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police were still busy determining how Nuys died, and the motive for the crime.

Nuys had worked at the library for the last three years and was well known in the community, according to Netwerk24.

Condolences poured in for her on social media, with shocked loved ones describing her as quiet and someone who had a beautiful smile.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.