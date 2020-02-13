Robbery suspect arrested after being admitted at KZN hospital

A robbery suspect was on Wednesday arrested by the police after he was admitted at a hospital in the province.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the police had received information that one of the suspects wanted in connection with a robbery had been admitted at a hospital in KwaDukuza (Stanger).

Mbele said once at the hospital, the suspect was questioned by the police and the suspect revealed that he is part of a group of five, targeting retail stores in Ballito, Verulam and Dubarn.

“The suspect was place under guard police and will appear in court for robbery once he is released. He will also be profiled to check if he is linked to other cases,” Mbele said.

Mbele said the suspect was wanted in connection with a robbery that took place on 13 January at 7.30pm where an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

Mbele said: “[On the day], a 25-year-old woman and her colleagues were at their place of employment performing their duties when they were accosted by four armed men. The suspects forced the security guard to the kitchen, instructed the employees to remove cash from the tills and showed them the safe. The victims did as instructed and the suspects removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe, loaded it into their bags and fled the scene on foot.”

Mbele said the Umhlali police were called to the scene and a case of robbery was opened for investigation.

“Two suspects aged between 25 and 33 were later arrested for robbery and appeared in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on 23 January 2020,” Mbele said.

The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for arresting the wanted suspect.

“We are positive the outstanding suspects will be arrested soon,” he said.

