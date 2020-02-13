Crime 13.2.2020 09:12 am

Skin-lightening creams and cigarettes among goods worth R14m intercepted at border post

Citizen reporter
The illicit skin lightening creams seized at the border post.

Police say 521 boxes containing various skin-lightening creams and 30 containing cigarettes were seized on Tuesday.

Boxes of skin lightening cream and cartons of cigarettes were among goods worth R14 million which police in Limpopo intercepted at the Groblersbrug border post on Tuesday night.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other officials had been deployed to the border post where they intercepted two trucks transporting the goods and arrested three suspects.

Mojapelo said the arrest happened at around 9.50pm and that the suspects were arrested after they were found transporting illicit creams and cigarettes worth R14.5 million.

Mojapelo said the two trucks approached the border post from Botswana and as per routine after crossing into South Africa, the drivers were directed towards the searching bay. The load bins were then searched and the following were found packaged in boxes:

  • 521 boxes containing various skin-lightening creams (Betasol, Diproson, Epiderm, Movate, Lemonvate and Extra Clear), valued at R13,518,960
  • 30 cartons of Pacific Blue cigarettes valued at R4,473,19

Mojapelo said the two trucks, Scania trucks, are a combined value of more than R1.5 million.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended the SAPS for their vigilance and ensuring that the illicit goods did not make it into South African markets.

Mojapelo said the suspects, aged between 39 and 47, are expected to appear in Phalala Magistrate’s Court soon.

