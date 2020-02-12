R50k reward offered following theft of eight KZN state vehicles

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are offering a reward for information that could lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of those involved in the theft of eight state vehicles.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the vehicles were allegedly stolen from the department of agriculture in Ndwedwe on Monday at 9.30pm.

“Eight unknown armed men entered the Ndwedwe department of agriculture offices where two security guards were on duty. They threatened the security guards and held them in an office. They then gained entry into an administration office and obtained the keys for the vehicles which were locked in a safe,” Mbele said.

She said a police search for the suspects was under way.

Mbele said all eight vehicles stolen were white bakkies.

She said the following vehicles were being sought:

Nissan hardbody – KZN 36608

Toyota Hilux – KZN 37111

Toyota Hilux – KZN 37123

Isuzu single cab – KZN 36900

Toyota Hilux – KZN 37157

Ford Ranger – KZN 37481

Nissan hardbody – KZN 37349

Nissan hardbody – KZN 37442

“A reward is offered to any individual who may have information that could assist in the investigation or the location of the vehicles. A reward of up to R50,000 is being offered for any information that could lead to the arrest of these suspects. Those that can assist are requested to contact Brigadier Khumalo on 082 556 8642 or Colonel Deckford on 082 592 2806. Callers may also remain anonymous by calling Crime stop on 08600 10111.”

