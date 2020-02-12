Couple looking after seven orphans on farm in Bronkhorstspruit attacked, robbed

A couple’s farm in Bronkhorstspruit was raided by four suspects recently, prompting the DA to renew their outcry for police to implement urgent safety measures.

The couple were reportedly looking after seven orphans when their farm was raided. They were tied up, and suspects allegedly attempted to rape the woman while stealing their belongings.

The DA has said their long-standing appeal to integrate rural safety units in an effort to mitigate farm attacks “has fallen on deaf ears”.

“Police Minister Bheki Cele must make his intention clear on bringing about rural safety security in South Africa,” the party’s statement read.

In July 2019, TLU SA released the latest farm attack statistics, which indicated a 60% increase in the number of attacks within the last decade.

The official incidents report figures covered the period from 1990 to 2019.

However, statistics from both TLU SA and the police showed murders on farms had decreased during the 2009-19 period.

A total of 1,125 farm attacks were reported between 1990 and 1999 with an increase of 22% (1,407 attacks) reported between 2000 and 2009. In the past nine years, from 2010 to 2019, the figure rose by 60% to 2,616 attacks.

In the next nine years until 2019, there were 586 farm murders.

Figures released by AgriSA in May 2018, derived from their own research and police statistics, showed a decline in farm murders but a slight increase in attacks.

(Background reporting by Eric Naki)

