Crime 12.2.2020 08:52 am

Grade 9 learner stabbed to death in Mpumalanga, suspect allegedly killed by mob

News24 Wire
Stock image.

According to a police spokesperson, the 17-year-old boy was as on his way to school when he was suddenly attacked and stabbed.

A Grade 9 pupil from eMbalenhle near Secunda in Mpumalanga was stabbed to death on Monday, allegedly by a 24-year-old suspect, who was then killed by an angry mob.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the 17-year-old boy was as on his way to school when he was suddenly attacked and stabbed by the man.

“The police were notified and they attended the scene where a case of murder was opened,” Hlathi said.

As police were gathering information on the incident, an angry mob then gathered and cornered the suspect. They allegedly assaulted him and he died of his injuries.

“Police were notified about the assault by some members of the public and they rushed to the scene. Medical personnel also arrived at the scene where they certified the man dead. Another case of murder was opened by police. No one has yet been arrested,” Hlathi said.

The provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, and the MEC for the department of education, Bonakele Majuba, have strongly condemned the two murders.

“We strongly condemn the murder of a young boy who was on his way to school to prepare for his future; yet, his life was cut short under unclear circumstances.

“We also wish to urge communities not to take the law into their own hands,” said Zuma and Majuba.

Majuba will visit Thomas Nhlabathi Secondary School and the bereaved family of the learner on Wednesday at 11am.

Anyone with information that can help in apprehending the suspects in the murder case can contact Detective Captain Sakhile Simon Mlotshwa on 082 970 5774.

