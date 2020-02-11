Thieves sabotage water shortage efforts in Free State after stealing water tanker batteries

The premier of the Free State, Sisi Ntombela, raised her concerns on the theft of 16 water tanker truck batteries in Qwaqwa on Friday.

This comes after the municipality was finally making progress and brought trucks to assist with water shortages, reports OFM News.

The water tanker trucks were being used to transport water around the community.

OFM reports the theft is believed to be linked to the unrest following water shortages in recent weeks.

The premier has ensured the community that she will be working closely with the MEC for police, traffic, and transport, Sam Mashinini, for the quick arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

In a media release, the premier’s office said they will work together with the relevant stakeholders to find working solutions.

OFM News