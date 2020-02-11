Crime 11.2.2020 10:29 am

Thieves sabotage water shortage efforts in Free State after stealing water tanker batteries

Leatile Leiee, OFM News
Thieves sabotage water shortage efforts in Free State after stealing water tanker batteries

QwaQwa residents are forced to collect water from nearby rivers due to taps running dry. Image: Twitter/@alfred_cabonena

The theft is believed to be linked to the unrest following water shortages in recent weeks, but the Free State premier has said she is working with police for a swift arrest.

The premier of the Free State, Sisi Ntombela, raised her concerns on the theft of 16 water tanker truck batteries in Qwaqwa on Friday.

This comes after the municipality was finally making progress and brought trucks to assist with water shortages, reports OFM News.

The water tanker trucks were being used to transport water around the community.

OFM reports the theft is believed to be linked to the unrest following water shortages in recent weeks.

The premier has ensured the community that she will be working closely with the MEC for police, traffic, and transport, Sam Mashinini, for the quick arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

In a media release, the premier’s office said they will work together with the relevant stakeholders to find working solutions.

OFM News

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Couple arrested for hiding stolen cellphones worth R400k in Joburg dustbin 9.2.2020
Police launch manhunt for suspects after police officer gun downed in Free State 9.2.2020
Valuables stolen as thieves break into Pirates midfielder’s house   5.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Second crocodile found tied up in Mpumalanga baffles motorists

World From Singapore to UK via the Alps: how one man spread coronavirus

State Capture The bankers, lawyers and liars who enabled state capture

Weather Funnel cloud stuns Joburg residents

South African Sport Women in Sport: SA’s Dakar trailblazer on two wheels


today in print

Read Today's edition