State Theatre employees allegedly steal more than R20m over five years

A number of employees at The South African State Theatre (SAST) were allegedly involved in stealing over R20 million over more than five years at the facility, Pretoria News reported.

It is alleged that the employees stole the money through manipulation of the facility’s electronic banking system and payment documentation.

The matter was brought to the SAST’s attention on 10 December by Absa and the fraud has reportedly been going on for at least five years.

The suspects allegedly framed other employees in the process according to SAST.

A criminal case has been registered with the police by the facility.

The employees reportedly bragged about their acts, claiming they would not get busted because the chief financial officer and chief executive “did the final signing-off”.

State Theatre chief executive Dr Sibongiseni Mkhize said that the facility believed more people were involved, although the initial investigation revealed one employee in the finance department and another at the supply chain management.

“The investigation gives us reason to believe that past and present employees, including their families, friends, suppliers were involved in the crime,” he said.

Mkhize said the facility suspended its credit controller while another employee resigned, having agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

“Without interfering with the internal disciplinary hearing and the criminal case, the State Theatre took action by suspending the implicated officials while the other resigned,” he said.

“It is important for all of us to realise that the crime that was committed will follow you whether you were retrenched or have retired, resigned or are no longer alive.

“In addition to the criminal case, which will hopefully result in people being imprisoned for many years, we will also pursue other legal measures to recover the stolen funds,” Mkhize concluded.

