Crime 11.2.2020 06:10 am

State Security Agency break-in ‘an inside job’

Gcina Ntsaluba
Picture: Shutterstock

‘There are many criminals in the agency that are part of the state capture project,’ said private investigator Paul O’Sullivan.

The theft of an undisclosed amount of money and sensitive documents from the State Security Agency (SSA) offices in Pretoria is believed to have been an inside job, according to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and a private investigator. Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the theft took place two weeks ago without any signs of a forced entry, from a building which is equipped with hi-tech security equipment such as CCTV cameras – which were also stolen. Private investigator and security expert Paul O’Sullivan said he believed many staff members at the agency were part of the...
