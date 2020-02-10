Crime 10.2.2020 10:41 am

IN PICS: SPCA confiscates 41 dogs living in filth from breeder in Springs

Citizen reporter
Most dogs were living in cramped squalor. Images: Facebook/Boksburg SPCA

A criminal charge of animal cruelty will be laid against the breeder, and the dogs are receiving medical attention.

Friday afternoon was the start of a new chapter for 41 neglected pedigree dogs living in horrific conditions in a house in Springs.

The Boksburg and Springs SPCA descended on the home of a registered breeder, with the SPCA saying the dogs were registered by the Kennel Union of Southern Africa (Kusa). This after numerous attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful.

Image: Facebook/Boksburg SPCA

Community members had complained to the SPCA about a large number of neglected animals living inside the house. The SPCA obtained a court order and entered the premises for inspection, and were disturbed by what they found.

37 Yorkshire Terriers and four Toy Pomeranians were living in small, filthy makeshift pens in bedrooms, bathrooms and the kitchen of the house.

Image: Facebook/Boksburg SPCA

Image: Facebook/Boksburg SPCA

Inspectors said they were infested with parasites, with some being forced to live in their own faecal matter and urine. This included litters of newborn puppies.

Image: Facebook/Boksburg SPCA

Image: Facebook/Boksburg SPCA

Image: Facebook/Boksburg SPCA

Breeds with long fur must be groomed regularly, at least once a month, because matted fur can cause bacterial infections and skin damage. Matted fur also creates a breeding ground for fleas and ticks, and an accumulation of faeces around the hind legs, resulting in flies laying eggs in the animal’s fur.

Image: Facebook/Boksburg SPCA

Image: Facebook/Boksburg SPCA

Image: Facebook/Boksburg SPCA

Most dogs that were rescued by the SPCA were flea and tick-ridden, had matted fur and skin problems.

They were taken to Boksburg, where they are being treated for an array of health issues.

Image: Facebook/Boksburg SPCA

Image: Facebook/Boksburg SPCA

A statement released by the Boksburg SPCA confirmed that a criminal charge of animal cruelty would be laid against the breeder. The dogs are not currently up for adoption, as the matter has not yet been finalised.

Residents are urged to assist the Boksburg SPCA and the rescued dogs on the road to recovery, by donating blankets, small breed dog pellets and tinned food.

Money can also be donated using the following details:

SPCA Boksburg
ABSA
Current Acc: 404 6388 139
Branch: 632005
REF: CONFISCATION

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

