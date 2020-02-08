Crime 8.2.2020 07:52 pm

Mother and son arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs

News24 Wire
Image: iStock.

A woman and her son have been arrested in Vosloorus, Gauteng, for allegedly possessing and selling drugs.

According to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), the 63-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were found in possession of 21 zip-lock bags containing khat and seven bags of dagga worth R4,900 on Friday.

“Charges of possession and dealing in illicit substance/s were registered against them,” metro police spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said.

“Following a tip-off from an anonymous caller about an alleged illicit act, the EMPD Drug Enforcement Unit raided a house in Morena Street, Extension 4. Arrests were made and narcotics seized.”

The two are expected to appear in the Vosloorus Magistrate’s Court soon.

