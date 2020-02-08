Police pounce on ‘blue light’ hijackers in Tshwane

Police arrested two car hijacking suspects, recovered a VW Polo that was reported hijacked last night and seized a silver Corsa sedan fitted with blue lights used by hijackers.

Police spokesperson captain Mavela Masondo said that Gauteng police have been on a comprehensive manhunt for hijacking suspects whose modus operandi involves stopping unsuspecting motorists while using vehicles with blue lights and posing as police officers.

The search paid off last night when two suspects were arrested in Mabopane, a few hours after the hijacking occurred.

The victim alleged that on Friday, 07 February at about 19:40, he was driving a grey VW Polo Trendline. He then parked the vehicle at his friend’s gate, when suddenly another vehicle parked behind his.

Three males came out of the vehicle with firearms, posing as police officers and their vehicle was flashing blue lights. They introduced themselves as fraud unit members who were on investigations.

“They put the victim in their vehicle while another person entered victim’s vehicle telling him that they are taking the vehicle to Midrand. To his surprise, the cars took direction to Soshanguve. He was dropped off at block H Soshanguve.

“Tracker was activated and led the police to a house in Mabopane.”

Masondo said that the hijacked vehicle was found locked in the garage. Vehicle used to commit the carjacking was also found in the yard, a silver Corsa fitted with blue lights on dashboard. Two suspects were arrested.

Investigations are underway to establish if the suspects are not linked to other incidents of similar modus operandi.

This arrest comes just in five days after a couple was allegedly hijacked by suspects using a car fitted with blue lights in R59, Sedibeng, said Masondo.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Gauteng Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the police officers who acted swiftly to intercept these criminals.

“This was an excellent end result of dedicated members. I am still calling for intensified search for criminals who are still in circulation” said Lieutenant General Mawela.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.