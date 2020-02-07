Crime 7.2.2020 08:45 pm

Passengers, driver robbed at gunpoint on Cape Town bus

News24 Wire
Picture: iStock

The robbery took place while the bus was stationary at a stop on Govan Mbeki Road just past Emms Drive.

Passengers and a bus driver travelling from Mitchells Plain to Cape Town were held up at gunpoint by a pair of robbers who made off with their valuables, Golden Arrow Bus Services said on Friday.

Spokesperson John Dammert told News24 two young male suspects had boarded the bus en-route from the Town Centre to the city along with three passengers.

“As they entered, one of the suspects drew a firearm and pointed it at the driver. He demanded the driver’s cellphone and cash, while the second suspect robbed four passengers of their belongings,” he said.

The suspects fled on foot, Dammert said.

The robbery was reported to the Nyanga police station, he added.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the police did not have a record of the incident yet.

