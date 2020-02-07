Crime 7.2.2020 01:21 pm

Murder, dismembering of Bellville woman: Experts eye data on accused’s computer

News24 Wire
Murder, dismembering of Bellville woman: Experts eye data on accused’s computer

Image: iStock

The court heard that a postponement was needed for legal counsel to be appointed for him.

Experts want to examine the contents of the computer hard drive of Kyle Ruiters, who stands accused of murdering and dismembering Bellville woman Lynette Volschenk.

Ruiters made a low-key appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Once this is done, one terabyte of electronic data from his hard drive will have to be analysed.

For this reason, the case was postponed to March.

On August 22 last year, Volschenk’s colleagues began to fear for her after she did not appear for work that day.

When somebody went to check on her at her apartment, Ruiters was found in her flat in the apartment building Seesig in Loevenstein, Bellville, in Cape Town.

Her dismembered body parts were allegedly found in refuse bags.

Ruiters has not applied for bail. He will appear in court again on March 20.





