Body of half-naked woman found next to stop sign in Sebokeng

Sebokeng police are investigating after the discovery of a half naked body of a woman earlier this week, near Vereeniging.

The body of Nthabiseng Mafereka, 31, was discovered by passersby in the early hours of Sunday, next to the Boitumelo stop sign in Sebokeng, reports the Sedibeng Ster.

Busisiwe Matsabu, sister to the deceased, said they suspected Mafereka was raped and strangled.

“We arrived at the scene and found Nthabiseng half naked with no visible injuries. We are saddened by this cruel act. Nthabiseng had only been here for a month since she moved from Sasolburg in December.”

Sebokeng police spokesperson Captain Teboho Lephoto confirmed the incident, adding that police had launched an investigation.

“The police arrived at the scene after being alerted by members of the community who discovered the body. On arrival, police found a woman who was half naked, with no visible injuries at the time.”

Lephoto said emergency services on the scene declared the woman dead.

“A postmorterm will determine the cause of death. An arrest has not been made. Members of the community with information can call the Sebokeng SAPS on 016 988 1340 and ask for Warrant Officer Khanye.”

