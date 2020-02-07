Eastern Cape man allegedly stabs another man to death for talking to his girlfriend

An Eastern Cape man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in a fit of jealousy after the victim was seen talking to the suspect’s girlfriend.

According to police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, Flagstaff police arrested the 24-year-old suspect for the alleged murder of a 35-year-old man.

“It is alleged that the suspect saw the 35-year-old man standing with his girlfriend on Wednesday at about 8.30pm at Nqabeni Locality, Hewu village, Flagstaff.”

Flagstaff is about 80km south-east of Kokstad and 45km north of Lusikisiki.

“The suspect drew his knife and allegedly stabbed the 35-year-old man on his upper body.”

The man died on the scene and a murder case was registered at Flagstaff police station. The suspect was traced and arrested, Manatha said.

“The suspect has been formally charged with murder. [He] will appear before the Flagstaff Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a murder charge. The identity of the deceased is still being withheld until all his relatives are officially informed of his murder.”

