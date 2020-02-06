 
 
Crime 6.2.2020 06:05 am

Energy crisis sees criminals hitting cellphone service providers hard

Sipho Mabena
Energy crisis sees criminals hitting cellphone service providers hard

Stolen cellphone tower batteries confiscated by SAPS from alleged thieves, 5 February 2020. Picture: Twitter / @naughty_365

Between January and December last year, over 2,000 incidents of battery theft were reported countrywide at MTN towers alone.

The sustained attack on cellphone towers for their backup batteries, diesel and cables by organised crime syndicates has reached crisis proportions, with top two service providers MTN and Vodacom losing upward of R600 million to the rampage in three years. Since the dawn of the scourge in 2017, MTN alone has spent over R300 million repairing the vandalised towers and replacing the stolen batteries. Vodacom is losing up to R130 million to cellphone network infrastructure damage and theft every year. This spike in tower batteries theft has been linked to the growing demand of backup energy sources during power outages...
