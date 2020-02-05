Three suspects arrested in KZN for possession of stolen cellphone tower batteries and car

On Tuesday, three suspects were arrested on the N2 after they were found in possession of reportedly stolen cellphone network batteries and a car.

The arrests were made by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit and Port Shepstone K9 Unit.

In a statement, spokesperson Andrea Naicker said the Hawks pounced on the three suspects after receiving information of a bakkie travelling on the N2 to Port Shepstone loaded with a number of cellphone tower batteries.

“The Hawks together with the Port Shepstone K9 and LCRC immediately responded to the information and the bakkie in question was located around the Hibberdene area where the members noticed five suspects offloading batteries at on outbuilding of a scrapyard,” said Naicker.

It is reported that two suspects fled while the other three suspects were arrested as police approached the vehicle.

The police confiscated 48 cellphone tower batteries, 24 Vodacom batteries, and 24 Collide batteries weighing around 90kg each.

The batteries had a reported total value of R480,000.

The bakkie which was reported as stolen, in the Berea area of Durban, has since been impounded.

The suspects are facing charges for being in possession of stolen goods and are set to appear at the Turton District Court on Thursday.

