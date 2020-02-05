Two alleged drug dealers busted with drugs worth approximately R3m

Two men were arrested on Sunday, 2 February following an operation conducted at Ballito the police and seized drugs valued at approximately R3 million.

The police members of the drug and firearm unit and the Point Task Team acted on information received about drug dealing in the Ballito area and proceeded to the scene.

The police confiscated 6,400 pieces of rock cocaine, five full circles of rock cocaine, 12 large broken pieces of rock cocaine, seven 5kg of plastic packets containing cocaine powder, and two 2kg bricks of cocaine wrapped in plastic.

The street value of the drugs is estimated at R3 million.

The two suspects were placed in custody at the Umhlali Police Station.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrests and praised the members who were assigned the task.

“We are continuing to fight drug trade in our province and we will not stop to put those responsible behind bars,” he said.

On Monday, the suspects appeared at the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on charges for possession of drugs and dealing in drugs

