Crime 5.2.2020 08:56 am

Northern Cape man arrested for rape and murder of his mother

News24 Wire
Northern Cape man arrested for rape and murder of his mother

Image: iStock

Post-mortem results conducted on Tuesday revealed that the victim was strangled.

A 36-year-old man of Rietvale in Modder River in the Northern Cape has been arrested for the rape and murder of his 51-year-old biological mother.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba, it is alleged that the suspect and his mother were drinking wine together under a tree on Sunday night in Rietvale.

“It is alleged the suspect raped his mother and was caught in the act by a passer-by who raised the alarm. Police were alerted and unfortunately the victim was found dead.”

The man was later arrested.

“Post-mortem results conducted on Tuesday revealed that the victim was strangled.”

The man is expected to appear before the Modder River Periodical Court on Wednesday facing charges of rape and murder.

The Kimberley Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is conducting the investigation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lesotho first lady charged with killing PM’s ex-wife 4.2.2020
Youth coach appears in court after allegedly raping 14-year-old boy 4.2.2020
Rape-accused Willem Breytenbach expected in court on Tuesday 4.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Mzwandile Masina says he is willing to go to jail for Jacob Zuma

Columns In a free country, it’s free speech vs free speech

Environment PICS: Too early to celebrate decline in rhino poaching numbers – WWF

Load Shedding Eskom’s plan to suspend load shedding during rush hour hits the wall

Crime WATCH: Eldos residents chase drug dealers out of area


today in print

Read Today's edition