Last suspect appears in court for alleged robbery, murders of two elderly woman

Akhona Mnxeba, 28, appeared at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday following his arrest for robbery and the alleged murders of the two elderly women at the Stella Londt Retirement Home, Port Elizabeth.

Mnxeba was arrested on last week Thursday after he was allegedly involved in a house robbery with six other suspects in Summerstrand.

It is alleged that the staff at Stella Londt Retirement Home found Agnes Elaine Burns, 91, and Rosemary Langton, 87, dead in separate rooms which occurred last year October.

The suspects reportedly stole a cellphone and jewellery including Krugerrands, watches, and rings.

The other six suspects were arrested and have already appeared in court in November.

Panganai Mike Mabwe, 27, pleaded guilty to money laundering and was sentenced to a R5,000 fine or 12 months’ imprisonment and three years’ imprisonment which was suspended for three years.

Craig Nyasha Madiro, 20, pleaded guilty to money laundering and was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment which was suspended for three years.

The two suspects were reportedly in possession of the stolen cellphones belonging to one of the deceased women.

Nombebisi Slangveld, 34, a caretaker at the home and on duty during the night of the murders, along with the other suspects, Mkhuseli Damaneti, 30; Nyasha Manyange, 33; and Luxolo Kruisjan, 31, remained in custody.

The suspects were charged with two counts of murder, two counts of house robbery, two counts of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Mnxeba was also charged for the murder, house robbery, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

He will make his second appearance in court on 18 March along with the other suspects.

