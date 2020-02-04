Crime 4.2.2020 05:09 pm

Traffic officer shot dead in Walmer, PE in apparent hit

News24 Wire
Traffic officer shot dead in Walmer, PE in apparent hit

Bullet casings crime scene. Picture: SAPS

The 60-year-old man was shot on the corner of Lungelo Mlandu Street and Victoria Drive as he waited his turn to access the main road.

A traffic officer was shot dead at an intersection in Walmer, Port Elizabeth, on Tuesday morning in what is suspected to be a hit.

The 60-year-old man was shot on the corner of Lungelo Mlandu Street and Victoria Drive as he waited his turn to access the main road, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

A gunman wearing a balaclava had approached the officer on the driver’s side and fired several shots at him.

Naidu confirmed the officer was hit twice – in the neck and cheek – while his passenger was shot in the hand.

“The driver accelerated and turned left into Victoria Drive, hitting a vehicle before careering off the road. [He] hit a boundary fence and the vehicle came to a standstill,” she said.

When the officer got out of the vehicle, he collapsed and died.

The passenger, a municipality employee, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The gunman fled on foot.

Naidu said a case of murder and attempted murder were being investigated.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two Cape Town teens arrested in connection with hijacking of e-hailing car 4.2.2020
Man to appear in court for allegedly stealing Pierneef painting from FS premier’s office 3.2.2020
Durban metro cop killed in alleged drive-by shooting 3.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Eskom’s plan to suspend load shedding during rush hour hits the wall

Crime WATCH: Eldos residents chase drug dealers out of area

General Nail them on tax and the rest will follow, says Motlanthe

World Mercenary ‘Mad Mike’ Hoare dies aged 100 in South Africa

Investigation Lotteries commission appoints investigator to look into its own alleged corruption


today in print

Read Today's edition