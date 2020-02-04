Shocking twist in Pietermaritzburg businesswoman murder case

The arrest of a 37-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of Kavitha Nerputh has come as a shocking twist to friends and family of the businesswoman.

Police arrested Simphiwe Mweli last Thursday and on Monday charged him with murder.

In a dramatic twist, sources close to the matter have indicated that police have linked Mweli to Nerputh but are following multiple theories in terms of the motive for killing, one of them being that Nerputh may have contracted her killer to end her life but wanted it to appear as a straight-forward murder, reports the P ublic Eye Maritzburg.

Mweli has not made an official confession.

However, as much as the arrest is a significant development, it also raises many questions:

1. Did the suspect kill Nerputh for another unknown reason?

2. What was the relationship between the suspect and Nerputh?

What Public Eye has learnt is that there are now two crime scenes that police are working with – one at the Alexandra Park where Nerputh’s body was found in her Audi Q7 and the other being the suspect’s derelict home in Prince Alfred Street. The distance between the two crime scenes is under a kilometre apart.