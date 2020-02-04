WATCH: Fake cash-in-transit guards collect cash and drive off

Five men, who reportedly posed as cash-in-transit guards, drove off after getting access to cash and valuables in New Redruth, Alberton.

The men allegedly robbed a Pick n Pay store at the New Redruth Village Shopping Centre.

In the video, it shows two men dressed in cash-in-transit guard uniforms walking towards a White VW Caravelle with tinted windows and then driving off with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cash they collected.

BOLO: #CIT #Robbery – Bogus pickup. Perpetrators arrived at site, pretended to be Fidelity staff and collected SASSA cash.

*Pick 'n Pay, New Redruth Village, St. Austell st., New Redruth, Alberton.

White VW Caravelle – tinted windows ND…5 men all dressed in Fidelity uniforms. pic.twitter.com/ncBdOdZQMi — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 2, 2020

