Crime 4.2.2020

WATCH: Fake cash-in-transit guards collect cash and drive off

Citizen reporter
Image: Nigel Sibanda

The men allegedly robbed a Pick n Pay store at the New Redruth Village Shopping Centre.

Five men, who reportedly posed as cash-in-transit guards, drove off after getting access to cash and valuables in New Redruth, Alberton.

In the video, it shows two men dressed in cash-in-transit guard uniforms walking towards a White VW Caravelle with tinted windows and then driving off with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cash they collected.

