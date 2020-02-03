Mpumalanga cops hunt for four suspects who escaped from custody

Crime 3.2.2020 05:38 pm

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has ordered that action be taken against the officer on duty at the time of the escape.

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for four suspects who escaped from Pienaar police station in the early hours of Monday.

“According to reports, these villains were all allegedly working as a group in the commission of 32 serious cases of house robberies, including one murder,” police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement on Monday.

The suspects Sifiso Mathonsi, 28, Senzo Nyambi, 31, Bongani Bogra Mpila, 37, and Vusi Ceko, 31, allegedly conducted a reign of terror which stretched from Tonga, Matsulu, Pienaar and Kabokweni to Barberton.

“[The] police are calling on the public to assist with information that may lead to the re-arrest of these villains,” said Hlathi.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has ordered that action be taken against the police officer on duty at the time of the escape – both criminally and departmentally.

“The general has also cautioned members to be astute when performing their duties,” Hlathi added.

The details surrounding the escape are not yet known.

