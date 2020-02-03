‘Suicidal’ mother found hanged with two infant sons in Verulam

Two infants and their mother have been found dead in the Mslasini neighbourhood in Verulam, KwaZulu Natal. It is understood the mother hanged her two young sons, aged two and three, before killing herself in an alleged murder-suicide.

According to Reaction Unit SA (RUSA) – a local security firm and the first responders to the scene, the gruesome discovery was made by the mother’s two daughters, aged 10 and 12, who were initially sent to the shop after they were forced to eat rat poison by their mother.

The girls are receiving medical attention.

Posting to their Facebook account, RUSA said the woman had sent several texts to her friends and family this morning threatening to kill herself and that most of the WhatsApp messages were unread at the time of her death.

According to statements by RUSA on their Facebook page, residents in the area who met the woman this morning stated that she was her usual self and did not display any signs of depression.

The surviving children are currently in the care of RUSA officers and beingf monitored until relatives of the deceased can be located.

In the video below RUSA is seen reacting to the scene of the crime.

Video ~ Double Murder & Suicide: Verulam KZN Seen in this video are Members of Reaction Unit South Africa who are currently on a scene of a double murder and suicide by hanging. The 2 & 3 year old boys and their mother was found hanging from the rafters of a two room home. Two other girls aged 10 & 12 were given Rattex (poison used for rodents) and send to a nearby tuckshop. Their bodies were found hanging above the bed when the children returned from the shop. The woman had sent several texts to her friends & family this morning threatening to kill herself. Most of the watsapp message were unread at the time of her death. Posted by Reaction Unit South Africa on Monday, 3 February 2020

