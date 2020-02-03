Crime 3.2.2020 09:55 am

Police arrest rape suspect who fell asleep after allegedly committing the crime

Citizen reporter
After the 26-year-old suspect fell asleep, the 52-year-old victim managed to run away and summon the police.

Police in Limpopo arrested a rape suspect soon after the alleged act, the provincial police spokesperson said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the 26-year-old suspect was arrested in Thabazimbi outside Bela-Bela at an informal settlement in the area.

It is alleged that the suspect raped a 52-year-old woman.

“It is alleged that on the second of February 2020 at night, the victim was sleeping alone in her room when the suspect broke in and raped her. Soon after the act, he fell asleep and the victim managed to run away and summoned the police.

“The police reacted swiftly and arrested the suspect while still sleeping on the victim’s bed,” Ngoepe said.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the suspect was once arrested and sentenced to six months imprisonment for housebreaking and theft, Ngoepe said.

“The suspect will appear before the Thabazimbi Magistrate’s Court soon. The police investigations are still in progress.”

