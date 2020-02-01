Crime 1.2.2020 07:10 pm

Suspected poachers nabbed by KwaZulu-Natal cops

News24 Wire
The suspects – who are aged between 22 and 24 – were arrested and charged for being in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested four suspected rhino poachers.

The suspects were nabbed during a multidisciplinary and joint operation by police officers in Hluhluwe and Mtubatuba, after a tip-off that the suspects were from Khula Village in Matubatuba to Dukuduku.

On stopping and searching the vehicle, officers found a rifle, binoculars, ammunition, a home-made silencer and cellphones.

The suspects – who are aged between 22 and 24 – were arrested and charged for being in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“They will appear in court soon. Investigations are also underway to establish if they are linked to other crimes in the area,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

