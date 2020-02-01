Policeman and security guard gunned down in ‘hit-like’ shooting in Tembisa

A policeman and security guard were gunned down on Saturday morning, police confirmed.

The warrant officer, a security guard and woman were travelling in a police vehicle when they were targetted by five men travelling in a utility vehicle.

The trio were attacked at the corner of R562 and M57 in Elandsfontein near Tembisa.

Police said a group of at least five men, travelling in “the small utility vehicle (SUV),” armed with rifles, opened fire on the state vehicle killing the policeman and the guard instantly.

The condition of the woman remains unconfirmed.

The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed.

He said the police have activated the 72-hour Activation Plan.

“We appeal to anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the suspects to please contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111 or tip-offs may be provided via MySAPSApp. All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.”

