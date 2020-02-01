Three alleged robbers die after high-speed car chase

Three men have died after a car chase with KwaZulu-Natal police.

Police officers gave chase after a vehicle was stolen during a robbery in Mpembeni Reserve, Esikhaleni on Friday.

“It is alleged that a 64-year-old man was at his place of residence in Mpembeni Reserve when he heard a knock on the door and went to investigate. He was greeted by the armed suspects who forced him inside the house and threatened him with a firearm,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

Mbele said the men ransacked the house and stole two cellphone before they drove off in the victim’s vehicle.

Police were alerted to the robbery and the vehicle was tracked to Ntuzuma where a chase ensued.

“In their haste to escape arrest the suspects lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle overturned,” Mbele said.

Three of the suspects died on the scene. Another two suspects were taken to hospital and are under police guard.

The surviving suspects are expected to appear in court soon on charges of robbery.

