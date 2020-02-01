Crime 1.2.2020 03:36 pm

Nine illegal miners stoned to death

AFP
Nine illegal miners stoned to death

During Operation O Kae Molao on Thursday, 30 January 2020, police seized equipment that is used by Zama-Zamas in Matholeville, Roodepoort. Picture supplied. (Image for illustrative purpose).

Violent clashes between rival groups of workers are relatively common.

Nine illegal miners from Lesotho were stoned to death by suspected rival workers in a western district of Johannesburg, South African police said on Saturday, denouncing the “barbaric act”.

Officers launched a manhunt and said they had questioned dozens of people in connection with the incident.

“The bodies of the nine Lesotho nationals who are zama-zamas (illegal miners), were found lying in the streets of Matholeville while the tenth person was seriously injured” in the violence on Friday, the police said in a statement.

Thousands of illegal miners, known as “zama zamas – which means “those who try their luck” in Zulu – operate in the country, according to the South African Human Rights Commission.

Violent clashes between rival groups of workers are relatively common.

South Africa is one of the most violent countries in the world, more than 21,000 people were killed between April 2018 and March 2019, an average of 58 murders a day, according to government data.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Northern Cape will blossom if premier’s plans work out 18.1.2020
Ramaphosa wants minerals in the Northern Cape exploited to address unemployment 9.1.2020
SA gets its first helium gas liquid plant  29.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Travel Trump imposes travel restrictions on Nigeria, Tanzania

World Tennis 21-year-old Sofia Kenin roars back to win Australian Open

‘It won’t end well for him,’ warns Maimane as he drags ‘Judas Steenhusien’

Business News Portia Derby is Transnet’s new CEO

Government Ramaphosa appoints advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcale deputy public protector


today in print

Read Today's edition