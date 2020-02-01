Man critical after shooting at Randburg Home Affairs

A man has been left in critical condition following a shootout at the Randburg Home Affairs on Friday afternoon. The scene was attended by ER24 paramedics, who arrived at around 13:30 after they were called by the local authorities. Police were already in attendance, says ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring. ”

During the medic’s assessment, they found a man, believed to be 37 years old, had sustained a gunshot wound which left him in a critical condition. The man was immediately treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported, under the supervision of the SAPS, to a nearby hospital for further care,” says Meiring.

The details surrounding the incident remain unclear, although authorities were on scene for further investigation.

