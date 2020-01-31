Crime 31.1.2020 10:25 pm

Police launch massive manhunt after 9 zama-zamas stoned to death

During Operation O Kae Molao on Thursday, 30 January 2020, police seized equipment that is used by Zama-Zamas in Matholeville, Roodepoort. Picture supplied.

The suspects allegedly accused their victims ‘of being involved in criminal activities which attract the police into their illegal mining operational space’.

Gauteng Police are investigating murder and attempted murder cases after nine Lesotho nationals who were involved in illegal mining were stoned to death at Matholeville, Roodepoort on Friday afternoon, allegedly by their fellow zama-zamas of Lesotho origin, the SAPS said in a statement.

“The bodies of the nine Lesotho nationals who are zama-zamas were found lying in the streets of Matholeville while the 10th person was seriously injured just after 3pm. He was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated.

“This attack was hardly 24 hours after Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela together with his team raided the place during Operation O kae Molao. The suspects are now accusing the deceased of being involved in criminal activities which attract the police into their illegal mining operational space.

“However, this does not excuse the suspects’ actions as the law does not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands,” the statement read.

“We condemn this barbaric attack and we will ensure we leave no stone unturned in making the people of Matholeville and Roodepoort to feel safe. The suspects will be arrested as soon as possible and the police will not sleep until we find them,” said Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela.

“The Provincial Commissioner has mobilised different units of SAPS and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that the suspects or the people who are responsible for this evil deeds are hunted down.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding the attack to call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

