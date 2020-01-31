Man, 75, killed during home invasion in Cape Town

A 75-year-old man was killed during a robbery at his home in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, on Friday, Western Cape police said.

Two unknown men gained access to his house in Conifer Street, Northpine, at around 04.20am, said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

“The 75-year-old owner … was assaulted,” he added, saying a post-mortem would determine how he had died.

Crime scene experts also combed the area for clues.

Cases of murder and house robbery are being investigated.

Anyone with information should contact Kraaifontein police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

