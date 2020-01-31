Fake soccer coach arrested after alleged rape

On Thursday, 30 January, police officers arrested a 25-year-old man from Pinetown on a charge of alleged rape.

The 25-year-old man allegedly drugged and raped a young boy after promising him that he could arrange for him to play for an Absa Premiership junior team.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the suspect had approached the victim last year in December and told him that he was soccer coach who was recruiting some young players.

“The suspect promised the victim that he will play for one of the league academy teams. The suspect met the victim’s family and signed the forms stated that their son was going to join a soccer academy,” said Mbele.

It is alleged that the incident occurred in Kloof, where the 25-year-old man gave the young boy a mixture of medicinal substances to drink, drugging him, and then raped him.

A rape case was registered and then later transferred to the Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for further investigation.

Mbele said the investigation revealed that cases of a similar nature were registered at Chatsworth and Marriannhill police stations, indicating that this was not the first crime that the suspect has committed.

“The investigation highlighted to us that the suspect had some cases of the same crime against which were committed in Johannesburg. He was arrested after being located at his home in Kloof. The police also found some incriminating evidence while searching the property,” said Mbele.

Further investigations led the FCS team to a four-roomed clubhouse which is located in the KwaMashu ‘M’ Section.

“Four boys aged between 16 and 17 were found at the clubhouse and it was discovered that the boys were brought to the house by the suspect on the prospect of pursuing their soccer ambitions,” said Mbele.

“The boys’ parents will fetch them from the house after they were contacted,” he added.

The suspect will appear at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 3 February.

