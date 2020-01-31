Man shoots girlfriend, rapes her friend and turns gun on himself

Mokopane police are investigating cases of murder, rape and have opened an inquest after a young woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend during an apparent domestic violence-related incident. The man thereafter raped the woman’s friend before he turned the gun on himself, reports Polokwane Review.

The incident happened at Extension 17 in Mokopane early on Wednesday morning. Preliminary investigations indicate that the altercation was over infidelity, said police spokesperson, Brig Motlafela Mojapelo in a statement.

The quarrel allegedly started on Tuesday when the suspect arrived at his girlfriend’s residence and forced her to go to her friend’s place, which was a few meters away.

On arrival, an argument ensued between the couple and he shot and killed his girlfriend. He then, at gunpoint, raped the friend before he turned the gun on himself, Mojapelo explained.

Police were notified and on arrival at the scene, they in turn called medical emergency personnel who certified the two dead on the scene. The 31-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The deceased woman has been identified as 27-year-old Kholofelo Morerwa and the man as 37-year-old Benjamin Tebogo Marema, both employees of the South African Post Office in Mokopane.

MEC of the department of social development Nkakareng Rakgoale has reacted with shock and anger at yet another gender-based violence killing in the province and has deployed social workers to provide psycho-social support to all involved.

She says the victim is a breadwinner and a contributor to services to the people of the province and calls for authorities to stand firm against perpetrators of GBV and for communities to help find a lasting solution to the senseless killings.

“We have to understand how these murders and rapes are affecting the psyche of our people and the economy at large. The women and children of our province are under siege.”

Mojapelo said the motive behind the incident has not yet been verified and investigations continue.

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt Genl Nneke Ledwaba condemned the incident and appealed to communities to seek professional assistance to help resolve disputes before resorting to violence.

