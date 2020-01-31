Suspect with fake matric, tertiary education and PSIRA certificates nabbed by the police

The police in KwaZulu-Natal have said that a suspected fraudster was arrested on Wednesday when he was bust with alleged fraudulent certificates, including matric certificates and ones from tertiary institutions as well as some from the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA).

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the police also seized laptops and a scanner which are suspected to have been used to produce these certificates.

Mbele said the police searched the suspect’s premises after they had received information that he was allegedly running a business from his home at Kwalubisi in Pongola, which involved producing fake certificates.

“Police immediately responded and swooped on the premises. A search was conducted at his premises and fraudulent PSIRA certificates; matric certificates and certificates for tertiary institutions were found on the premises. The suspect was immediately arrested,” Mbele said.

The suspect appeared in the Pongola Magistrates Court on Thursday for fraud and forgery and was remanded in custody until 7 February for a bail application, she added.

“Crime kept him living larger than life and he thought he could get away it. On 29 January 2020, it all came to an end when the 34-year-old was visited by police officers from Pongola and he realised that it was time to face the music,” Mbele said.

The KwaZulu-Natal police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest and encouraged investigators to ensure that the suspect faces the full might of the law.

Police in the province announced on Wednesday that they arrested two would-be students who allegedly produced fraudulent matric certificates for an application for a place in a university in KwaZulu-Natal.

READ MORE: Two would-be students arrested for allegedly producing fraudulent matric certificates