Crime 30.1.2020 05:39 pm

Four men bust for allegedly robbing sports shop at The Glen Shopping Centre, Joburg

News24 Wire
Image: iStock

A case of business robbery is under investigation, and the men are expected to appear in court soon.

Four men were arrested for allegedly robbing a sports goods store at The Glen Shopping Centre on Thursday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, officers spotted the men loading bags into a vehicle near Oakdene, Johannesburg.

When the police officers confronted the men, they fled. The officers chased and cornered the men after their getaway vehicle crashed on the corner of Comaro and Boundary roads.

Masondo said the men then ran away, but were later caught and arrested.

“On investigation, police found that the men had just committed a business robbery at a sports shop at The Glen Shopping Centre, where they made off with cash and stock. The suspects were armed,” said Masondo.

The stolen goods were seized.

A case of business robbery is under investigation, and the men are expected to appear in court soon.

