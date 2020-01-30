Crime 30.1.2020 01:52 pm

Pregnant Eastern Cape woman loses baby after being shot in stomach by robbers

News24 Wire
The suspects had fled the scene and it is not known whether the woman’s cellphone was taken.

A pregnant Eastern Cape woman lost her baby after being shot three times in a cellphone robbery on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 1.20pm in Desdemona Close in Booysen Park, Bethelsdorp, 20km north-west of Port Elizabeth.

The 31-year-old woman was approached by three men, said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

“They demanded her cellphone and, as she reached for her phone, one of the suspects fired shots at her,” Naidu said.

“She sustained injuries in her stomach, left upper thigh and right arm.”

The woman was approximately six months pregnant.

“The baby could not be saved and passed away,” Naidu said.

She added that the suspects had fled the scene and it was not known whether the woman’s cellphone was taken.

“She was rushed to hospital. [The] motive for the shooting is yet to be established. Police are investigating a case of attempted murder,” Naidu said.

