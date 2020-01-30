Mother helps daughter set her young lover alight

A love affair between a 23-year-old man and a woman quickly spiralled out of control, when the woman and her mother allegedly set the young man alight in a jealous frenzy, reports Polokwane Review.

From what could be established, the young man, who hails from Ravele, was involved in a relationship with a 38-year-old woman from Ramahantsha outside Louis Trichardt.

The community often refers to such young male lovers as “Ben 10s”.

Following a party last Saturday night, the man was apparently accused by his older lover of having cheated on her with another woman.

The woman’s 59-year-old mother is said to have involved herself in the argument, which then turned violent.

According to a police report, the woman and her mother doused the young lover with petrol before setting him alight.

He was seriously injured and had to be rushed to the Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment. He was later transferred to the Polokwane Provincial Hospital.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said she noticed smoke billowing from the property, and went outside to investigate.

“I went outside and found a woman fuming and swearing at the top of her voice. She told me she wanted to burn her cheating boyfriend with petrol and teach him a lesson,” the neighbour said.

The two women were arrested and appeared in the Tshilwavhusiku Magistrate’s Court last Wednesday, facing charges of assault and attempted murder.

The case was postponed to 28 January for further investigation. The court outcome is still unknown.

The mother was released on bail, while her daughter was remanded in custody.

