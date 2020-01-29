Crime 29.1.2020 04:31 pm

Joburg cops arrest man found with R1m of contraband cigarettes

News24 Wire
Picture for illustration. Heaps of cigarettes found in a suspicious vehicle. Image: Facebook/Intelligence Bureau

The suspect allegedly attempted to bribe officers, offering them a plastic bag full of money.

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Meyerton, Gauteng, on Monday after being found in possession of a large stash of illegal cigarettes valued at R1 million.

According to Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, officers responded to a tip-off about a hefty supply of contraband cigarettes being stored on a property.

As JMPD officers and police arrived on the scene, the suspect allegedly attempted to bribe officers, offering them a plastic bag full of money.

“The officers immediately arrested the suspect for possession of illegal cigarettes, as well as for bribery,” Minnaar said in a statement.

“When officers opened the bag with which the suspect wanted to bribe them, they counted R29,900, and the illegal cigarettes [that were seized] was valued at approximately R1 million.”

The suspect was expected to appear in court soon.

