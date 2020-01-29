Two would-be students arrested for allegedly producing fraudulent matric certificates

Police in KwaZulu-Natal said on Wednesday that two suspects have been arrested for allegedly producing fraudulent matric certificates.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: “We are in the period where people are planning for their future academically and there are a number of them approaching various institutions for registration. Students are warned to ensure that genuine documents are produced as those who produce fraudulent documents would face the consequences.

Mbele said police officers from Mtunzini SAPS arrested two women aged 20 and 27 after it was discovered that they had submitted fraudulent matric certificates to an institution on registration.

The suspects appeared in Mtunzini Magistrate’s Court and the matter was remanded to February 2020.

On 21 January, the suspects arrived at a local university with the intention to register as students for the current year, Mbele said.

“While their applications were being processed, it was discovered that the matric certificates that they had submitted were fraudulent. The matter was reported to the Mtunzini police station and a case of fraud was eventually opened for investigation, which caused both suspects to be arrested.

“The 20-year-old suspect appeared in court on 22 January and the matter was remanded to 27 February, while the case against the 27-year-old suspect was remanded to 28 February. Both suspects are out on bail. Investigations are ongoing and more arrests are looming.”

