Suspect to appear in court for dealing and possession of drugs worth approximately R1m

A 54-year-old man is set to appear at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court today after he was arrested for dealing and being in possession of drugs.

The suspect was arrested in his flat in Umhlanga on Tuesday, 28 January, by Hawks members from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Unit and Crime Intelligence Unit.

“Members received information about a suspect who was dealing in drugs and an intensive investigation was conducted. Police pounced on his premises unexpectedly and a search was conducted,” said Hawks KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo in a statement.

The police confiscated 15,136 heroin tablets, 2.6 kilograms of heroin powder, 2,669 mandrax tablets and empty capsules.

The reported value of the drugs was approximately R1 million.

“Members from Forensic Science Laboratory were immediately invited to process the crime scene,” said Mhlongo.

The suspect was charged for dealing and being in possession of drugs.

