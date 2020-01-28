Crime 28.1.2020 04:53 pm

Police dog bust alleged dagga dealer during bus trip

Citizen reporter
Police dog bust alleged dagga dealer during bus trip

A marijuana farm. Picture: ANA

Police say they had received information with regards to a man transporting large bags of dagga to Gauteng.

A highly trained police dog bust a 47-year-old man who was found in possession of large quantities of marijuana (dagga).

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 47-year-old had been on a bus trip “all happy with bags full of dagga”.

“Unknown to him, Nancy a highly trained police dog was on her way to ruin his trip. When he spotted police approaching him, he knew his trip will be cut short. Nightmare became a reality for the 47-year-old man when police stopped the bus and requested to search his bags. A large quantity of dagga was seized from his possession.

“In the early hours of this morning, police officers from Ladysmith and the K9 Unit received information with regards to a man transporting large bags of dagga to Gauteng. The police officers together with Nancy proceeded to the bus terminals and were informed that the bus has already left. They followed the bus and pulled it over on the N3 before requesting to conduct a search. The suspect will appear at the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court today.”

The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the police officers for the arrest.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Alleged Durban cop killer arrested while boarding bus to Joburg 26.1.2020
R5m in counterfeit goods seized in Durban Central 25.1.2020
‘Cop’ accused of taking advantage of uncertain dagga laws 23.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Deputy minister might have to pay back ‘S&T lobola money’

World Auschwitz survivors sound alarm 75 years after liberation

Crime Notorious Durban ‘drug kingpin’ found with gold-plated AK47

World WATCH: BBC under fire after mistaking LeBron James for Kobe Bryant

World Portuguese hacker identified as source of Luanda Leaks


today in print

Read Today's edition