Police dog bust alleged dagga dealer during bus trip

A highly trained police dog bust a 47-year-old man who was found in possession of large quantities of marijuana (dagga).

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 47-year-old had been on a bus trip “all happy with bags full of dagga”.

“Unknown to him, Nancy a highly trained police dog was on her way to ruin his trip. When he spotted police approaching him, he knew his trip will be cut short. Nightmare became a reality for the 47-year-old man when police stopped the bus and requested to search his bags. A large quantity of dagga was seized from his possession.

“In the early hours of this morning, police officers from Ladysmith and the K9 Unit received information with regards to a man transporting large bags of dagga to Gauteng. The police officers together with Nancy proceeded to the bus terminals and were informed that the bus has already left. They followed the bus and pulled it over on the N3 before requesting to conduct a search. The suspect will appear at the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court today.”

The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the police officers for the arrest.

