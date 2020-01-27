Crime 27.1.2020 08:26 pm

Notorious Durban ‘drug kingpin’ found with gold-plated AK47

News24 Wire
Apart from other firearms and ammunition, police also confiscated 12,000 heroin capsules and R19,371 in cash.

Police officers have seized a gold-plated AK47 and other guns and ammunition during the arrest of an alleged “notorious” drug kingpin in Phoenix, Durban.

Officers from various units arrested the kingpin, his wife and another suspect at Wareham Place on Friday, said Kwazulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

He said they had seized two pistols, a shotgun, an automatic rifle, five magazines, 10 cellphones, 3 digital video recorders and 287 rounds of ammunition.

They also confiscated 12,000 heroin capsules and R19,371 in cash.

The total value of these goods was estimated at R430 000.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said: “This notorious individual has been on our radar for a while.

“We will continue to pounce on such parasites who feed on the weak and desperate members of our society. We repeat our call for citizens to refrain from supporting such individuals and continue to report illegal activities to police.”

