Lesufi shaken that Laticia Jansen not the first to be raped, murdered in her area

Gopolang Moloko
The grade 9 pupil was allegedly left behind by her transport and had to walk home from school.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was concerned at the safety gaps which resulted in the death of 15-year-old Laticia Jansen, who was found dead in an open field on Friday after she went missing.

Jansen was found by the family dog, bruised, only wearing one side of her grey pants, in Germiston, east of Johannesburg.

It is understood that she was on her way home from the Graceland Education Centre before she went missing on Wednesday, last week. Her body was discovered in bushes near Elsburg on Friday.

Lesufi visited the Graceland Education Centre as well as the Jansen family on Monday to offer condolences to the family.

Jansen, who was in grade 9, was reported missing on Thursday and found on Friday. The department of education has assured the family that should the school be found to be in the wrong, action would be taken.

The grade 9 pupil was allegedly left behind by her transport and had to walk home from school to her home.

Lesufi told reporters that it pained him to be informed by locals that Jansen was not the first victim of rape and murder in the area.

