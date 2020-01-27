Arrests made for possession of unlicensed firearms

Two suspects were arrested after they were found with unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Philippi East, Western Cape on Saturday, 25 January.

The Philippi East Crime Prevention team arrested the two suspects after they allegedly starting running when they saw the police approaching.

After a police chase, one of the suspects was found in possession of a 9MM Norrinco pistol which belonged to an owner in Gansbaai.

The other firearm was found abandoned.

The Nyanga CPU were reportedly on patrol in Emms Drive when they saw three men walking across the terminus. When the police turned the vehicle, the suspects ran into different directions.

The police recovered the 9mm pistol and 13 rounds of ammunition after one suspect was caught and arrested.

The two suspects will appear in Athlone Magistrate’s Court for the possession of illegal firearms, possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

Kensington Anti-Gang Unit police team followed up on information they received about an unlicensed firearm at a house in Ventura Street, Kensington.

Upon their arrival, they found a 38 special Taurus revolver with ammunition.

Two men were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, praised the members for removing unlicensed firearms and ammunition from the community as they were used to commit various crimes.

